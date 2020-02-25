These foods can help prevent strokes

A new study found fruits and vegetables high in fiber, as well as dairy products, can help prevent strokes -- eggs were found to cause damage.

(FOX NEWS) — Eat your way to a healthier life, focusing on these foods to reduce your risk of strokes.

According to a new study published in the European Heart Journal, there are specific foods that can help lower your risk of stroke.

Researchers testing over 400,000 people for an average of 12 years found diets rich in fiber including fruits, vegetables, and dairy helped to prevent blood clots- a leading cause of strokes.

Specifically, at least .3-ounces of fiber a day is said to lower your risk of stroke by 23 percent.

On the other hand, researchers say having too much egg in your diet could increase your chances.

The study says eating .7-ounces of eggs a day could up your chances of a potential life-threatening stroke by 25 percent.

