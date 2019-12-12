The worst habit contributing to childhood obesity

A new study reveals watching television is the number one factor causing your kids to gain weight.

(FOX NEWS) — Childhood obesity is a nationwide epidemic.

Now, researchers are pointing to one habit that could be the cause of the growing issue.

Television watching is the number one factor linked to overweight and obesity problems in kids.

That’s according to a new study published in the journal Pediatric Obesity.

Researchers evaluated the lifestyle habits in roughly 1,500 children.

They found those who spent more time in front of the TV were at greater risk of being obese.

Not only does television disrupt sleep, it can also persuade kids to make poor eating choices because of its advertisements for sweets.

The study’s authors recommend limiting screen time to encourage an active, healthy lifestyle.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: