The world is closer than ever to seeing this deadly viral disease disappear for good

(FOX NEWS) — It’s being called a “historic achievement for humanity.”

The World Health Organization says two of the three strains of what’s known as the “Wild Polio Virus” have been eliminated worldwide.

The number of children affected has dropped by 99 percent since 1988.

The number of recorded cases has fallen from 350,000 back then, to less than 40 today.

Thirty-one years ago, the Wild Polio Virus existed in 125 countries.

Now it’s found in just two – Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Health officials say the world is well on its way to eradicating the virus altogether.