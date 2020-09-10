The Pavilion brings awareness to World Suicide Prevention Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Pavilion at Northwest Texas Healthcare System will be hosting a Facebook Live event Thursday at 6 p.m. for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.
Medical Director of Behavioral Health Services Dr. Guillermo Garcia will be discussing issues concerning suicide and mental health as an effort to take part in suicide prevention and helping others in crisis.
According to the 2019 United Way of Amarillo Community Report, both Potter and Randall counties had higher suicide rates than the state as a whole. Risk factors that make it more likely that someone may consider, attempt, or die by suicide may include:
- Mental disorders – particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders and certain personality disorders
- Alcohol and other substance use disorders
- Hopelessness
- History of trauma or abuse
- Previous suicide attempts
- Family history of suicide
- Job or financial loss
The National Suicide Prevention lifeline can be called at 1-800-273-8255 or The Pavilion at 806-354-1810.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Democrats demand action from the FCC to support Lifeline Program for low-income Americans
- DPS Ready for Annual Commercial Vehicle Inspection Push
- Xcel seeking input on future clean energy goals
- Arrest made after suspect evades in vehicle
- Amarillo PHD confirms 62 new cases of COVID-19; 45 recoveries