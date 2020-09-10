The Pavilion brings awareness to World Suicide Prevention Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Pavilion at Northwest Texas Healthcare System will be hosting a Facebook Live event Thursday at 6 p.m. for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.

Medical Director of Behavioral Health Services Dr. Guillermo Garcia will be discussing issues concerning suicide and mental health as an effort to take part in suicide prevention and helping others in crisis.

According to the 2019 United Way of Amarillo Community Report, both Potter and Randall counties had higher suicide rates than the state as a whole. Risk factors that make it more likely that someone may consider, attempt, or die by suicide may include:

Mental disorders – particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders and certain personality disorders

Alcohol and other substance use disorders

Hopelessness

History of trauma or abuse

Previous suicide attempts

Family history of suicide

Job or financial loss

The National Suicide Prevention lifeline can be called at 1-800-273-8255 or The Pavilion at 806-354-1810.

