The more you clean, the more germy your house is

You might think the cleaner your house, the less bacteria it contains well, it turns out that's not the case--according to a biochemist at the University of Oklahoma.

In a new study published in nature microbiology, researchers examined microbes between rural and urban homes in Peru and Brazil.

The results, quite surprising.

They found that fungal diversity was actually higher in urban homes.

Health experts say that might be because of people’s cleaning products and urban lifestyles.

They add most of antibacterial cleaning solutions and sanitizers target bacteria making room for other kinds of microbes–such as fungus to grow.

Scientists say although the study was limited to the two countries, the results may apply worldwide.