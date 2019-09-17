The majority of parents think vaccines should be mandatory for school children

A Harvard University poll finds 8 out of 10 parents believe all children should be vaccinated before attending school.

(FOX NEWS) – A Harvard University poll finds strong support for parents wanting their kids to have childhood vaccinations, but, do parents really trust the safety of vaccines?

A nationwide poll from Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health finds more than eight in ten parents want childhood vaccinations mandatory to attend school with special support for measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations.

While just over half say the vaccines are “very safe” for kids, thirty-six percent think they’re “somewhat safe” and eight percent say they’re not very, or at all, safe.

The poll also noting little trust in information from public health agencies.

Younger people between eighteen and thirty-four were less trusting of childhood vaccines than those sixty-five and older.

Harvard surveying 1,550 adults for its poll released this week.