The Key To A Better Trip To The Bathroom

Jan 10, 2019

Jan 10, 2019

Give your butt a break -- and your bowels a boost.

A simple tool may help ease constipation, a condition that one in six Americans suffers from.

A new study from a team at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shows using a bathroom stool puts your body in the ideal position -- to go number two.

About 71-percent of study participants reported having to spend less time going to the bathroom and 91-percent said they experienced less straining all by using a potty stool.

Health experts do urge folks to talk to their doctors if they notice a change in their bowel movements. 

