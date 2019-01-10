The Key To A Better Trip To The Bathroom
Give your butt a break -- and your bowels a boost.
A simple tool may help ease constipation, a condition that one in six Americans suffers from.
A new study from a team at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shows using a bathroom stool puts your body in the ideal position -- to go number two.
About 71-percent of study participants reported having to spend less time going to the bathroom and 91-percent said they experienced less straining all by using a potty stool.
Health experts do urge folks to talk to their doctors if they notice a change in their bowel movements.
