The importance of getting a flu shot during this flu season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to the flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that this could be a bad flu season.

One of the ways to stay healthy during flu season is by getting a flu shot.

The CDC said everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season, especially people at high risk.

“Flu season usually starts September, October. So those are the times to we recommend to go get it, but anytime during flu season, you can definitely get your flu shot,” said Cody Frasto, pharmacist at United Amigos.

Frasto said that getting a flu shot helps keep hospitals freed up and resources available to help with COVID-19.

Some of the symptoms of the flu include fever or feeling feverish, coughing, sore throat, and fatigue. The CDC said one way to spot if a person has COVID-19, rather than the flu, is it could take them longer to develop symptoms than if they had flu.

“Pharmacies offer a safe and convenient way to get a flu shot. I definitely recommend going to your pharmacy and getting that and getting prepared for flu season,” said Frasto.

Frasto said that prices vary on flu shots and most insurance cover them.

United offers flu shots at $48.99 for the basic and the higher dose, is $82.69. Frasto again adds that most insurance companies cover the shots with zero copays.

Frasto said to call your local pharmacy for times that they are open and what would be the best time to go in and get your shot.

More from MyHighPlains.com: