(FOX NEWS) — A new report shedding light on how much having that bundle of joy really costs.
According to the study, the average cost of having a baby with zero complications is $10,808 dollars.
Ultimately, the cost of having a baby is different state-by-state.
New York and Alaska are among the most expensive states with Ohio and Rhode Island among the cheapest.
Complicated births requiring a c-section have a higher cost that could add thousands of dollars.
Around 3 million babies are born every year in the United States according to the CDC.
