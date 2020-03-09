Prenatal care, childbirth and three months of newborn medical care can easily cost tens of thousands of dollars

(FOX NEWS) — A new report shedding light on how much having that bundle of joy really costs.

According to the study, the average cost of having a baby with zero complications is $10,808 dollars.

Ultimately, the cost of having a baby is different state-by-state.

New York and Alaska are among the most expensive states with Ohio and Rhode Island among the cheapest.

Complicated births requiring a c-section have a higher cost that could add thousands of dollars.

Around 3 million babies are born every year in the United States according to the CDC.

