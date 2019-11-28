Thanksgiving portion control

Tips on how to eat smart portions during the Thanksgiving meal.

(NBC NEWS) — Thanksgiving is a day known for overeating which can lead to expanding waistlines.

But it’s still possible to be a smart eater.

Experts with Baylor College say the best thing you can do is to follow the so-called plate method.

Half of the plate should consist of non-starchy vegetables, one quarter should contain protein, and another quarter should be starch.

And yes, experts say it is okay to eat a dinner roll just this one time.

When it comes to alcohol say “no” when someone tries to top off your wine glass because it makes it harder to keep track of how much you’re consuming.

