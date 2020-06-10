Texas Tech Physicians open up headache clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Severe headaches or migraines impact more than 15% of Americans aged 18 years or older. The pain can be incredibly debilitating and is considered to be one of the main causes of disability worldwide, according to the CDC.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke, Dr. Evelyn Sbar and a team of health care professionals at Texas Tech Physicians in Amarillo began a specialized approach to treating a variety of headache and migraine issues. However, due to the pandemic, the clinic had to shut their door just weeks after opening.

Now re-opened, this headache clinic is also providing a wide variety of treatments by ushering patients to make lifestyle changes and encouraging natural and homeopathic remedies, nutritional counseling, physical therapy, medications, injection therapy, and acute rescue therapy for adults.

National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (#MHAM) occurs each June to draw attention to the plight of the millions of people impacted. To help raise awareness, between June 20-28, Texas Tech Physicians is hosting a virtual 5K for Migraine and Headache Awareness. To learn more about this event, click here.

Watch the video below to see an exclusive interview with Andy Justus about migraines and its impact on his own life.

