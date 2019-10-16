Texas DSHS: One case of Vaping-Associated Severe Lung Disease reported in the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DHSH), a person here in the panhandle has been confirmed to have a severe lung disease associated with vaping.

DSHS said they have identified 119 cases in Texas of severe lung disease in people who reported vaping before developing symptoms, including one death.

55 of those cases are in North Texas.

Nationally, 1,299 cases have been reported, and DSHS said they are working with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and other states to gather evidence about what the cases have in common and determine a cause.