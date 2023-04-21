AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last month, the Texas Department of State Health Services sent a health advisory to healthcare providers on emerging Xylazine-laced drug overdoses in the United States, including right here in Texas.

According to DSHS, Xylazine is a long-acting, non-opioid, veterinary tranquilizer and law enforcement has found the animal tranquilizer mixed with illegal drugs distributed in Texas.

“It’s being laced with fentanyl, other opioids, heroin, even cocaine. It’s causing, these xylazine laced drugs are causing an increased risk in overdose and we are seeing that across the country, and it’s now here present in Texas and in West Texas too,” said Douglas Loveday, a press officer with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the use of Xylazine in humans, according to that health advisory sent out by DSHS.

Law enforcement reports drug combinations with Xylazine may be sold on the street under the name “Tranq,” according to DSHS.

Loveday said Xylazine is a central nervous system depressant and users don’t know that it’s been laced into the drugs they have purchased.

Loveday added that some of the symptoms of Xylazine include being unresponsive and decreased consciousness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and reduced or slow breathing.

DSHS added that chronic use of Xylazine can cause necrotic skin ulcers, and severe sores that can kill skin tissue and lead to infection.

According to DSHS, Xylazine can prolong the high of opioids and other drugs.

“This is being added and what they are finding as they are lacing this, it’s increasing the duration of the effect of the drug and apparently increasing the street value of the drug, which would kind of tend to make you think this is not going away anytime soon if it’s making more money for the guys that are pushing it,” said Loveday.

DSHS detailed that, because Xylazine is not an opioid, its effects cannot be reversed with the use of Narcan.

“We keep advising folks in health care and emergency rooms and first responders, you see that and you suspect you have an overdose going on, use the Narcan, because there may be a fentanyl or opioid element to the overdose even if it has the xylazine in it,” said Loveday.

Right now, Loveday said that DSHS is just trying to spread the word on the dangers of Xylazine.

“It’s an informational campaign right now and letting people know, this is a new thing really, within the last couple of months, and it’s happening across the country, but it is here in Texas now, but again not everyone has seen this in their practice, in their emergency rooms,” said Loveday.

DSHS stated that there have already been at least four reported xylazine-related deaths in the state of Texas.