AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Office of the Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar, the Opioid Abatement Fund Council approved its first abatement strategies and grant plans as well as adopting proposed rules to distribute opioid settlement funding to Texas hospital districts.

“This week, the OAFC took meaningful, decisive action to fund evidence-based priorities to respond to the raging opioid crisis,” said Hegar, who serves as chairman of the OAFC.

Hegar continued saying the grant plan will look to take a multifaceted approach to treat Texans who are most at risk of overdose, increase substance use prevention and awareness among parents and students, and support the state’s behavioral health workforce.

The OAFC approved three strategies and grant plans during its regular meeting on Nov. 28, said the comptroller’s office.

Over the next three years, the grant plans will:

Distribute Naloxone, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses, to communities hit by the opioid crisis.

Promote substance abuse and prevention and awareness for students in grades kindergarten through 12th as well as their parents and caregivers.

Bolster training, recruitment and retention, and certification assistance for the behavioral health workforce.

Up to $25 million was approved by the OAFC for opioid settlement trust funds to be allocated for each grant plan strategy.

An estimated $166.7 million in opioid settlement funds will be distributed to more than 150 hospital districts over an estimated 18 years. The OAFC approved rules to guide the distribution fairly as directed by state law, said the comptroller’s office.