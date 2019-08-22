Texas cities in danger of measles outbreaks

Texas cities are in danger of major measles outbreaks because an alarming number of school kids are unvaccinated, researchers warn

(FOX NEWS) – Texas is in danger of a serious measles outbreak due to an alarming number of unvaccinated school kids.

Researchers from Pitt’s School of Public Health noting that more than 400 people are at risk.

This because many schools have vaccination rates below 92 percent which is low enough for the disease to spread.

Researchers warning if the vaccination rate dropped 5 percent in only the schools with low rates of immunized students, the size of potential measles outbreaks would sharply increase by as much as 4,000 percent in some cities.

Meaning, outbreaks of 500 to 1,000 people could be possible in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Houston.