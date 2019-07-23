Telemedicine use up 1,400% since 2014

The number of patients using computers to receive healthcare from doctors has skyrocketed in the last few years, new research shows

Since 2014, the number of patients using computers to receive healthcare from doctors has shot up by nearly 1,400 percent.

In just four years, insurance claims for telemedicine skyrocketing to numbers never seen before.

For telehealth visits, patients consult with doctors via video chat allowing for last minute concerns without having to go to the hospital.

Telemedicine also keeps patients from having to go to follow-up visits and makes having a general consultation between health care professionals that much easier.

After analyzing almost 30 billion claims, researchers from Johns Hopkins found that females accounted for 65 percent of telehealth claims and patients older than 51 years old accounted for 82 percent of claims.

The findings were published in the journal “Fair Health.”