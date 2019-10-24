Since teeth whitening is considered a cosmetic procedure, there are no federal regulations to help consumers their way through this 3 billion dollar a year industry.

GREENSBORO, NC (WXII) — Since teeth whitening is considered a cosmetic procedure, there are no federal regulations to help consumers navigate their way through this 3-billion dollar a year industry.

Alkaline mouthwash, which comes in mouthwashes and toothpaste and claim to reduce bacteria in your mouth.

tea tree oil floss.. known as oil pulling.

It claims to reduce inflammation and improve dental health

Cosmetic kits.

They paint a thin layer of polymer over the surface of your teeth.

Dentist Anbec Deshield says you need a dental exam to make sure you don’t have any problems in your mouth like gum disease.

Dr. Anbec Deshield says, “And these are things that could become worse if you use any type of whitening system on top of them.”

Deshield recommends a teeth cleaning and exam before getting your teeth whitened.

She says the average cost is $250.

Getting your teeth whitened professionally… Typically a gel activated by a led light… Can cost several hundred dollars.

Dr. Deshield says its a time saver over doing it yourself.

Dr. Anbec Deshield says, “You can get a result immediately because our products are stronger, they are used in a controlled setting, your gums are being properly taken care of.

But Dr. Deshield says over the counter products work well when used properly.

Only one cosmetic bleaching product is approved by the American Dental Association, Crest 3D White Strips.

By the way, don’t rule out tooth paste as a good way to whiten your teeth.

Dr. Anbec Deshield says, “Colgate optic white… Really does work.”

Remember teeth whitening isn’t permanent.

Doctor Deshield says a professional treatment can last 4-6 weeks.