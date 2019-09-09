Teens who don’t date are less depressed

(FOX NEWS) – Not dating as a teen could have some benefits.

The research found adolescents who were not in romantic relationships during middle and high school had good social skills and a low number of instances of depression.

In fact, non-dating students had similar or better interpersonal skills than their counterparts who did date.

The study is published in the Journal of School Health and says adolescents should realize they have the freedom to choose whether to date or not, and either option is acceptable and healthy.