Teens soon may not need parental consent to get the HPV vaccination

Some legislatures are trying to create a legal way for dependent teen sto get the HPV vaccine without their parents' consent

(FOX NEWS) – Some states are proposing legislation that would allow teens to get the human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, vaccine without parental consent.

In the wake of an increasing anti-vaccination movement, many states are trying to create legal ways for dependent teens to get vaccinated without their parent’s consent.

Currently, at least 24 states do not allow dependent teens to be vaccinated without parental consent.

This year, however, New York lawmakers tried, and failed, to pass bills allowing teens to consent on their own behalf to receive vaccinations for HPV and Hepatitis B.

So some states took it upon themselves and have acted independently.

New York, California, Delaware and Washington, DC, are among some states that changed regulations to allow teens under 18 to be vaccinated for HPV and Hepatitis B without parental consent.

And as measles spread in new jersey this year, a bill was introduced in may that would allow teens as young as 14 to be vaccinated against a number of diseases, including HPV, without parental permission.

HPV is one of the world’s most common sexually transmitted disease.

It affects up to three-quarters of sexually-active people and can cause cervical cancer and infertility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccinating kids when they’re between the ages of 9 to 12 years old.