Teen weight bullying

Adolescents who are bullied about their weight or body shape may be more likely to use alcohol or marijuana than those who are not bullied.

(NBC NEWS) — Adolescents who are bullied about their weight are more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol.

That’s according to a new study from the University of Connecticut.

Researchers surveyed over 1,300 middle school students and found that more than half had been teased about their weight or body shape.

Those who faced frequent bullying had higher rates of alcohol and marijuana use.

Overweight girls were the most likely to be bullied.

More from MyHighPlains.com: