A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital suggests that teens who prefer to stay up late, but have to get up early for school have more abdominal fat than early birds.

Researchers studied data from over 800 adolescents.

Those who stayed up late while still getting up early for school tended to have more belly fat and a higher waist circumference especially girls.

This is compared to those who went to bed early while still getting up early in the morning.

The scientists recommend teens have a consistent sleep and wake schedule during the whole week including weekends.