Teachers who praise see increase in good behavior

(CNN) — A new study suggests praise can have a big impact on the behavior of elementary students.

The journal, “Educational Psychology”, published the study Wednesday.

Researchers spent three years observing more than 2,500 kids for it.

They say they found the more teachers praised their young students, the more the kids stay focused on their schoolwork and lessons in the classroom.

In fact, according to researchers, teachers saw more improvement in behavior when they focused more on praising students for good behavior and focused less on reprimanding them for bad behavior.

Those who provided the most praise saw up to 30-percent more positive student behavior.

