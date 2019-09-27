Teabags leaking billions of microplastic particles

Researchers found some premium plastic tea bags are leaking levels of microplastics into water that is much higher that plastic loads reported in other foods.

(FOX NEWS) — Tea drinkers, beware.

A new study says teabags are filling your drink with microplastics.

The report published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology suggests plastic teabags might be more dangerous than we think.

Researchers from McGill University found one teabag in near-boiling water releases about 11.6 billion tiny pieces of plastic, a number much higher than other types of food packaging.

This data adding to increasing concerns over the amount of microplastics in our drinking water.

According to the world health organization, more research is needed to determine whether the particles pose health risks to humans.