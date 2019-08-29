Tattoos leak metal throughout the body

A new study finds nanoparticles from tattoo needles traveling to the body's lymph nodes.

(FOX NEWS) – Turns out the effects of a tattoo aren’t just evident on your skin.

According to a study published in the Journal Particle and Fibre Toxicology, tattoo needles can cause traces of metal such as chromium and nickel to be found in your lymph nodes.

This research comes just a few short years after scientists also found pigment from tattoos in lymph nodes.

However, researchers found the tattoo needle particles were only present when combined with an abrasive agent, titanium dioxide, most commonly used in white tattoo ink.

Scientists also believe poisoning from tattoos is a slow process.