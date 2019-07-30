Talking about sex with teens

A new study from North Carolina State University suggests teens are more likely to practice safe sex if their parents talk to them about it.

(NBC NEWS) – It may be uncomfortable but talking to your kids about sex may lead to safer sex practices.

Researchers looked at data from 31 studies involving over 12,000 adolescents.

They found teens whose parents talked to them about sex were more likely to practice safe sex later on.

That is compared to those whose parents did not teach them about sexual health.

Also, having the “talk” did not lead teens to have sex at an earlier age.

The scientists say younger kids are more likely to listen to what parents have to say than older teens.