Synthetic marijuana can cause seizures & comas in teens

Teens who use spice, k2 or other synthetic marijuana products may risk medical harm, including coma and seizures, researchers report

Long confirmed suspicions about the dangers of.

Synthetic marijuana, also known as k-2 or spice are getting further traction.

Researchers from Columbia University finding a link between synthetic marijuana use and increased risk for seizures and comas in teens.

After looking at toxicology reports from people who used synthetic pot, marijuana, or who mixed either drug with other drugs at over 60 hospitals in 23 states they found teens who had only used synthetic pot had triple the chances of having a coma and-or central nervous system depression and seizures compared to those only exposed to marijuana.

Despite the name, synthetic marijuana isn’t an equivalent to naturally grown marijuana with experts saying it is more dangerous and more addictive than its natural counterpart.