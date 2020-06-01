Surgical masks slow spread of the virus by 75 percent

Wearing a surgical mask can reduce the spread of coronavirus by up to 75 percent, according to a study

(FOX NEWS) — Wearing a surgical mask could significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 transmission.

The department of microbiology at the University of Hong Kong conducted the study which found masks can reduce to rate of transmission by up to 75 percent.

Researchers placed hamsters in two cages, with one of the groups infected with COVID-19 and the other being healthy.

The animals were placed in three different scenarios to analyze the effectiveness of the face coverings.

The results suggest a drop in transmission rates when surgical masks are used, especially when masks are worn by infected individuals.

