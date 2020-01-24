Surgeon General releases report to help smokers quit

Live Now
by: CNN

(CNN) — The US Surgeon General wants to help people stop smoking.

A new report by the Surgeon General released on Thursday aims to point out how beneficial it is to quit smoking at any age.

The report is the first since 1990 to focus solely on quitting smoking.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.

The report also notes there isn’t enough evidence to support claims that e-cigarettes can help users stop smoking.

The Surgeon General does suggest more research is needed.

