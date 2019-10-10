Supplements warning

The promises can be enticing. Lose 30 pounds in 30 days without exercise. Triple your metabolism with just one pill. While health supplements make big claims on their labels, health experts say there's no such thing as a quick fix.

The supplement craze is in full effect.

Whether you’re going to a store or buying them online, 75 percent of Americans are taking something.

“I see people all of the time in the emergency department that admit they’re on supplements — the problem is they rarely ever know exactly what they’re on or what’s in them,” said Dr. Frank McGeorge.

Even supplements that claim to be “all-natural” are to be eyed with caution.

“There are many things found in nature that are not good for you, so ‘all-natural’ does not mean all-safe,” McGeorge said.

Read More – http://bit.ly/33jvaY7