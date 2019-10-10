Supplements warning

The supplement craze is in full effect.
Whether you’re going to a store or buying them online, 75 percent of Americans are taking something.
“I see people all of the time in the emergency department that admit they’re on supplements — the problem is they rarely ever know exactly what they’re on or what’s in them,” said Dr. Frank McGeorge.
Even supplements that claim to be “all-natural” are to be eyed with caution.
“There are many things found in nature that are not good for you, so ‘all-natural’ does not mean all-safe,” McGeorge said.
Read More – http://bit.ly/33jvaY7