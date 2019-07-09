Supplements heart health

You may be taking dietary supplements that have no added health benefits.
Researchers studied data from roughly 300 nutritional studies involving nearly a million people.
Reducing salt intake was associated with a lowered risk of suffering an early death in people who have a normal blood pressure.
Omega-3 fatty acids offered protections against heart disease and heart attacks while folic acid helped protect against strokes.
But, Calcium plus Vitamin D intake was linked to an increased risk for stroke.
Taking multivitamins, selenium and vitamins a, b-6, c, e, or d as well as calcium, folic acid or iron had no added benefit when it comes to the heart.
Following a Mediterranean Diet, reducing fat intake and taking fish oil supplements also had no significant effect when it comes to the heart or preventing early death.