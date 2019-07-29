Summer viruses

Most people probably think of summer as a time when we get a break from colds. But as unfair as it may seem, that's not always the case.

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – Contrary to popular belief, there are still plenty of viruses going around, and two in particular are especially common even with nice weather. In the summer we don’t usually have to contend with influenza — that is mainly a winter illness — and it is true that viruses that cause colds are more prominent in the winter.

But there are countless viruses that can cause problems for people in the summer. We do see an increase in enterovirus infections. These viruses spread in the usual way: from touching contaminated surfaces or via coughing and sneezing. But they also spread from exposure to stool, which makes public pools a potential source of spread.

