Suicide attempts rising for black teens

New troubling trend in suicide rates in the US

(FOX NEWS) — A new study examining teens and suicide says more and more black teenagers are attempting to take their own lives.

Researchers say black teenagers typically have had lower suicide rates compared to white teenagers.

Those rates remained low despite stressors like racial discrimination and poverty.

But the study from researchers at new york university found that between 1991 and 2017, there was an increase in the number of black teens who said they attempted suicide in the past year.

But the reasons for the increases aren’t clear.

The study found those increases may be accelerating for black girls and say black boys are increasingly likely to be injured in suicide attempts.

The study results were published this week in the journal “Pediatrics.”