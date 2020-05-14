Sugary drinks increases heart disease risk

Drinking one or more sugary drinks a day could put you at risk for cardiovascular disease

(CNN) — Gulping down even one sugary drink could put you at risk for cardiovascular disease.

The findings were published in the journal of the American Heart Association.

Researchers interviewed more than one hundred thousand women over the course of two decades.

When the study started none of them had been diagnosed with heart disease, stroke, or diabetes.

But based on their answers over time, researchers found that drinking one or more servings of a sugary drink was associated with nearly 20 percent greater likelihood of having cardiovascular disease compared with those who either didn’t drink or rarely drank them.

Some drinks were worse than others.

Those who drank flavored fruity drinks with sugar on a daily basis had a 42 percent greater likelihood of cardiovascular disease and frequent soda drinkers had a 23 percent greater likelihood.

