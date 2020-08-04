Study: Your hair knows your diet

You are what you eat, so the saying goes.

(CNN) — If you’re not the best about eating super healthy, don’t worry, we won’t tell but your hair will.

Scientists say they can figure out what a person eats just by testing their hair.

Researchers from the University of Utah collected hair from barbers and hair salons from 65 cities around the country and tested the chemical tracings in all that hair.

Here’s what they found:

On average, 57 percent of US diets are made up of animal protein like meat and dairy.

And in zip codes with lower socioeconomic status they ate more of it.

There was even a connection between the cost of the hair cut and someone’s diet.

The cheaper the cut the more animal protein they ate.

Keep in mind, prior studies say diets rich in animal protein instead of plant-based diets are linked to more health problems like heart disease.

