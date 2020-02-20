Breaking News
Study: Your diet might be making you stupid

(FOX NEWS) — A poor diet could be getting to your head.

According to new research published in the Royal Society, a high fat, and high sugar diet – often referred to as a western style diet- has a negative impact on brain function.

The study analyzed 110 healthy adults for one week, only to find the group of participants tasked with eating a more “westernized” diet performed worse on memory tests, and saw weakened control over their appetite and cravings.

Researchers say these results show how high fat diets can cause damage to parts of the brain responsible for memory.

This study comes after previous research found similar results in animal testing.

