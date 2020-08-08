Study: Your body can handle your once- in- awhile pizza binges

If it doesn't happen everyday, don't worry about eating another slice of pizza, or two, according to a new study, you're body handles the high-calorie fatty food really well.

(FOX NEWS) — A new study says your body can handle one of America’s favorite foods even if it leaves some small “Love-handles” around your sides.

Researchers at the University of Bath in England say your body can handle the occasional “Binge-eating” of pizza without too much worry about the overall metabolic changes.

The scientists studying a group of young men ages 22 to 37 who volunteered to overeat pizza, or between one and two-and-a-half pizzas.

They then measured for changes in blood sugar, blood fats, insulin, and other hormones.

The researchers surprised to find their bodies were relatively able to maintain control, even in binge eating.

The scientists emphasizing such eating should not be often.

Results were published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

More from MyHighPlains.com: