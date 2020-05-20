Study: Yoga may ease depression symptoms

New analysis shows that yoga may ease depressive symptoms in people with other mental health issues.

(CNN) — Practicing yoga could ease depressive symptoms in people with other mental health issues.

That’s according to a new analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Researchers reviewed 19 controlled clinical trials conducted in countries including the US, India, Japan, and Sweden.

Participants had been diagnosed with alcohol dependence, depressive and bipolar disorders, or a psychosis like schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder.

For about two months, participants had weekly yoga sessions that ranged from 20 to 90 minutes long.

Results showed that depressive symptoms were moderately reduced for those diagnosed with depressive disorders, and symptoms were -significantly- reduced for those with schizophrenia, there was a small impact on alcohol use disorders, and no impact on with the PTSD.

The study also found that the more yoga one did the less depressed they became.

More from MyHighPlains.com: