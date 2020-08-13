Study: Yoga could help improve anxiety

Study finds yoga could improve anxiety at least short term.

(CNN) — Doing the downward-facing dog and planking could help improve your anxiety at least short-term.

That’s according to a new study published online in JAMA Psychiatry Wednesday.

Both of those moves are a part of yoga.

Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine found that yoga could improve anxiety disorder.

Anxiety disorder is a condition where patients experience chronic nervousness and worry.

The researchers looked at 226 men and women with anxiety for three months then followed up with them after six months.

They found at after three months, those who did yoga were more effective at managing their stress.

However, six months in, patients who undertook yoga no longer did significantly better.

