Study: Volcanic glass spray helps control mosquitoes

For Your Health

Researchers believe a type of volcanic glass could help control mosquitoes that carry malaria.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Scientists believe they may be able to control the spread of mosquitoes with malaria using a type of volcanic glass.

In a new study, they tested an indoor residual spray and found it could be effective in controlling the mosquito population.

The spray was made by combining the volcanic material called perlite with water.

Early results show mosquitos may not be resistant to this spray.

Researchers believe this study could be useful to communities dealing with disease-carrying mosquitos.

For instance, Malaria kills some 400-thousand people in Africa every year.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss