Study: Vaping not a ‘gateway’ to teen smoking

(CNN) — A new study shows e-cigarettes aren’t a gateway to teen smoking.

This was published in the medical journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research, on Monday.

The new research found teens who experiment with vaping are more likely to try cigarettes but vaping first does not increase the odds that they’ll become smokers.

The study calls into question earlier research that’s linked e-cigarettes to smoking.

This time researchers used complex statistical analysis.

They took into account preexisting differences among teens, like race and gender.

They also looked at behavioral information, like being disciplined at home or how often the teens took risks.

The new research looked at more than 12,000 middle school and high school students in the US.