Study: US adults not meeting physical activity guidelines

A new study from the University of Iowa shows the number of US adults meeting the physical activity guidelines has not significantly improved.

(NBC NEWS) – Americans still are not getting enough exercise.

Researchers from the University of Iowa studied data from roughly 27,000 adults and only 65-percent met the guidelines for aerobic activity in 2015.

In 2007, it dropped to 63-percent.

People are also spending more time sitting.

They spent over five hours sitting per day in 2007 and that increased to over six hours a day nearly a decade later.

Experts recommend adults should engage in at least 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise a week.