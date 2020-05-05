Study: Tummy time important for babies’ development

A new review of studies says 'tummy time' is important for your baby's overall health and development.

(CNN) — According to a new review of studies out of Australia, tummy time is as important as ever for your baby.

Tummy time is just that, having your infant spend a few minutes awake on their stomach.

Researchers reviewed 16 published studies on tummy time which included more than 4,000 participants from eight countries.

Their paper, “Tummy time and infant health outcomes: a systemic review,” was released in the journal Pediatrics on Tuesday.

It concluded that tummy time is positively associated with gross motor and total development.

Tummy time can help prevent negative effects, such as plagiocephaly, otherwise known as flat head syndrome.

It can also improve a baby’s cardiovascular health and body mass index.

Though it’s been a recommendation for more than two decades, not all parents have their babies do tummy time.

But if you have more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, make sure you’re helping your baby develop optimally.

Experts advise trying to carve out some small blocks of time — maybe right after diaper changes — for your baby’s tummy time.

Aim for 30 minutes each day.

