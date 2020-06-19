Study: Too much sitting raises the risk for cancer

A new study finds that replacing sitting with 30 minutes of movement could reduce the risk of cancer.

(CNN) — Get up and get moving!

A new study suggests too much sitting could increase your risk of dying from cancer.

The study was published in JAMA Oncology on Thursday.

Researchers followed 8,000 people over five years.

They found that the most sedentary participants had an 82 percent higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the least sedentary people that’s after adjusting for age, sex, and disease status.

Researchers asked participants to wear fitness tracking devices to look at the impact of exercise.

They found that replacing 30 minutes of sitting with light-intensive activity, such as walking, reduced the risk of cancer by 8-percent.

Moderate-intensive activities such as biking, brisk walking, and social dancing reduced the risk by 31 percent.

More from MyHighPlains.com: