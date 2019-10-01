Study to determine marijuana’s impact on autism

Can marijuana help treat autism symptoms? A new study aims to find out.

(CNN) — Scientists in New York are trying to figure out if cannabis can help children with autism.

Researchers at the Montefiore Medical Center believe a non-psycho-active cannabis extract could possibly help with autism symptoms.

Scientists are encouraged by the success the compound has had in reducing epileptic seizures

Researchers are currently conducting clinical trials on 100 young patients lasting 12 weeks of treatments through June 2021.

It’s estimated the study results will be finalized in September 2021.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration considers cannabis to be a schedule-one drug with no currently accepted medical use.