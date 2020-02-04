Study-texting pedestrians more likely to have accidents

Research shows texting while walking can be dangerous

(CNN) — It might be easy to “walk and chew gum at the same time.”

But, it turns out texting while walking is no joke.

Researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada released their study in the journal Injury Prevention Monday.

They say walking while texting is dangerous.

That’s compared to walking while talking on the phone or listening to music.

The researchers say their methodology isn’t perfect.

But, they analyzed data from 14 studies on pedestrian accidents.

Their findings show people staring at their phones sometimes forget to look before crossing the street.

They have more near-misses too.

Around the world, about 270,000 pedestrians die annually.

More from MyHighPlains.com: