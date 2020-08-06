Study: Telemedicine not suitable for all

Telemedicine started booming from the pandemic, but millions of older Americans are not ready for that type of doctor visit.

(CNN) — Telemedicine has been booming since the pandemic started but the most vulnerable population might be the most disadvantaged when it comes to this new doctor-patient format.

A study, published in the journal JAMA, studied more than 4,000 older adults using data from 2018.

Based on their findings, researchers estimate that about 13 million older Americans were not ready for video visits mostly because of inexperience with technology.

Telephone visits seemed able to accommodate more patients but millions would still have issues because of hearing problems, problems speaking, or dementia.

Phone calls also have their limitations especially if a doctor needs a visual assessment.

