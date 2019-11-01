Study: Teens on birth control report crying, oversleep

Teen girls on birth control pills report crying more, sleeping too much and eating issues, study says

(CNN) — A new study about birth control found some unique side-effects for teen girl users.

Researchers say teens who take birth control pills are more likely to cry, sleep too much and experience eating issues.

That’s compared to peers who don’t take contraceptives.

For this study, researchers looked at more than a thousand girls and women over a period of nine years

It found girls who take the pill are also more likely to be at risk for depression in adulthood.

And that can have a profound impact on quality of life.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.