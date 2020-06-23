Study: Taxing soda could save millions from diabetes

Journal circulation: there are real health and economic benefits of taxes on sugar content in sodas and other beverages

(CNN) — Taxes on sugary drinks can lead to major health gains and reductions in health care costs, according to a new study.

The journal circulation article indicates there are real health and economic benefits of taxes on sodas and other sugary drinks.

The study published Monday compared taxing sugar by volume in a drink against taxing the overall size of the drink.

Current sugar-sweetened beverage taxes in cities like San Francisco are volume-based.

The authors suggest that taxing sugar-sweetened beverages on the basis of sugar content could be even more effective.

By increasing the cost of such beverages, there’s less consumption which appears to lead to better overall public health.

Specifically, the study found applying taxes on sugar content could help prevent more than two million cases of diabetes and save more than one-hundred billion dollars in health costs.

The researchers hope their work will help support good policy discussions on beverage taxes going forward.

