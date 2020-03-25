Study: Taking a bath could be good for your health

A new study finds that a hot bath could lower your risk of heart disease and stroke.

(CNN) — A new study suggests bathing could be good for your heart.

It found that a daily hot bath was associated with a 28-percent lower risk of heart disease — and a 26-percent lower risk of stroke.

Researchers believe that’s likely because taking a bath is also associated with lowering blood pressure.

The study — published in the journal “Heart” — tracked the bathing habits and cardiovascular disease risk of more than 61,000 Japanese adults for 20 years.

