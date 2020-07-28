Study: spanking children seeing a decline in America

In 1993, 50% of parents reported spanking a child. That was down to 35% by 2017.

(CNN) — New research has found that parents are spanking their kids less than previous generations.

The analysis, published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, used a national survey of graduating high school seniors between 1993 and 2017.

At 35 years old, they were all questioned again.

This report focused on those individuals with children ages two to 12 living at home at least part-time.

It found that in 1993, 50 percent of parents reported spanking a child that number went down to 35 percent by 2017.

Even with the decrease, it’s still too high by standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The group suggests parents avoid spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating, or shaming.

Instead, they want adults caring for children to use positive reinforcements, set limits, and set expectations.

